Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] gained by 4.07% on the last trading session, reaching $22.22 price per share at the time. Delta Air Lines Inc. represents 699.01M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 15.53B with the latest information.

The Delta Air Lines Inc. traded at the price of $22.22 with 43.61 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of DAL shares recorded 13.96M.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DAL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.22, with the high estimate being $90.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $53.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] is sitting at 4.10. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/09/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] sitting at 14.10% and its Gross Margin at 55.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.65. Its Return on Equity is 33.30%, and its Return on Assets is 7.60%. These metrics all suggest that Delta Air Lines Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 112.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 92.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.53 and P/E Ratio of 3.04. These metrics all suggest that Delta Air Lines Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] has 699.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.10 to 63.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.70, which indicates that it is 27.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.07. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] a Reliable Buy?

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.