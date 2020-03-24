DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ: XRAY] shares went lower by -2.80% from its previous closing of 32.82, now trading at the price of $31.90, also subtracting -0.92 points. Is XRAY stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.09 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of XRAY shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 220.65M float and a -9.32% run over in the last seven days. XRAY share price has been hovering between 60.87 and 31.70 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ:XRAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give XRAY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $31.90, with the high estimate being $65.00, the low estimate being $42.00 and the median estimate amounting to $57.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.82.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] sitting at 9.00% and its Gross Margin at 53.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.75. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.07 and P/E Ratio of 27.34. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] has 221.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.70 to 60.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 10.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.25. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] a Reliable Buy?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.