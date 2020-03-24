DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE: DRH] stock went up by 15.13% or 0.59 points up from its previous closing price of 3.90. The stock reached $4.49 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, DRH share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 16.32% in the period of the last 7 days.

DRH had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $4.62, at one point touching $3.80. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -61.92%. The 52-week high currently stands at 11.79 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -58.39% after the recent low of 1.96.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE:DRH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DRH an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.90.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] sitting at 26.80% and its Gross Margin at 26.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.50. These measurements indicate that DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.97. DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.62 and P/E Ratio of 4.95. These metrics all suggest that DiamondRock Hospitality Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] has 125.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 562.28M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.96 to 11.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 129.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.19, which indicates that it is 49.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.