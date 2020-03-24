The share price of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE: DKS] inclined by $16.81, presently trading at $17.03. The company’s shares saw 26.52% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 13.46 recorded on 03/23/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as DKS fall by -19.63% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 21.90 compared to -4.16 of all time high it touched on 03/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -59.80%, while additionally dropping -50.42% during the last 12 months. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $40.67. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 23.64% increase from the current trading price.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE:DKS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DKS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.03, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $40.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] is sitting at 3.47. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.38.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] sitting at 4.90% and its Gross Margin at 29.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] has 79.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.46 to 49.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.48, which indicates that it is 26.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 16.85. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] a Reliable Buy?

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.