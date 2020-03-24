The share price of DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ: DISH] inclined by $19.97, presently trading at $18.15. The company’s shares saw 6.20% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 17.09 recorded on 03/23/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as DISH fall by -3.41% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 23.70 compared to -0.64 of all time high it touched on 03/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -55.44%, while additionally dropping -41.73% during the last 12 months. DISH Network Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $42.41. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 24.26% increase from the current trading price.

DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ:DISH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For DISH Network Corporation [DISH], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DISH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.15, with the high estimate being $88.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $39.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DISH Network Corporation [DISH] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DISH Network Corporation [DISH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DISH Network Corporation [DISH] sitting at 14.70% and its Gross Margin at 29.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.52. DISH Network Corporation [DISH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.84 and P/E Ratio of 7.00. These metrics all suggest that DISH Network Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] has 448.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.09 to 44.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 22.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DISH Network Corporation [DISH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DISH Network Corporation [DISH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.