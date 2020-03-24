eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] shares went higher by 1.37% from its previous closing of 26.34, now trading at the price of $26.70, also adding 0.36 points. Is EBAY stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 6.22 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of EBAY shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 759.67M float and a -18.30% run over in the last seven days. EBAY share price has been hovering between 42.00 and 26.02 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding eBay Inc. [EBAY] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EBAY an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $26.71, with the high estimate being $51.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $38.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for eBay Inc. [EBAY] is sitting at 3.54. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.48.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of eBay Inc. [EBAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for eBay Inc. [EBAY] sitting at 21.50% and its Gross Margin at 76.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.50. These measurements indicate that eBay Inc. [EBAY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.89. Its Return on Equity is 46.20%, and its Return on Assets is 8.90%. These metrics all suggest that eBay Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, eBay Inc. [EBAY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 293.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 251.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. eBay Inc. [EBAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.93 and P/E Ratio of 12.80. These metrics all suggest that eBay Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

eBay Inc. [EBAY] has 841.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.02 to 42.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 7.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.15. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is eBay Inc. [EBAY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of eBay Inc. [EBAY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.