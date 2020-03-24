Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] opened at $120.95 and closed at $122.40 a share within trading session on 03/23/20. That means that the stock dropped by -2.74% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $119.05.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] had 7.09 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.35M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.87%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.01%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 101.36 during that period and LLY managed to take a rebound to 147.87 in the last 52 weeks.

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Eli Lilly and Company [LLY], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LLY an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $122.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] is sitting at 4.56. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.56.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] sitting at 22.50% and its Gross Margin at 78.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.30. These measurements indicate that Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.01. Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 48.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.43 and P/E Ratio of 23.76. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has 1.03B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 122.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.36 to 147.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.03, which indicates that it is 8.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company [LLY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.