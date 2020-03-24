Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] shares went higher by 5.81% from its previous closing of 26.00, now trading at the price of $27.51, also adding 1.51 points. Is ENPH stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.9 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ENPH shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 96.67M float and a 0.22% run over in the last seven days. ENPH share price has been hovering between 59.15 and 8.56 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ENPH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $27.51, with the high estimate being $70.00, the low estimate being $39.00 and the median estimate amounting to $49.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] sitting at 16.50% and its Gross Margin at 35.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.80. These measurements indicate that Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 59.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.37. Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.74 and P/E Ratio of 22.61. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] has 112.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.56 to 59.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 221.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 23.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.