Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] shares went lower by -1.98% from its previous closing of 10.63, now trading at the price of $10.42, also subtracting -0.21 points. Is EQH stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 7.61 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of EQH shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 419.01M float and a -21.36% run over in the last seven days. EQH share price has been hovering between 27.30 and 10.02 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EQH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.42, with the high estimate being $36.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $27.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] is sitting at 3.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 06/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] sitting at 16.10% and its Gross Margin at 49.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.65. Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.90.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] has 474.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.02 to 27.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.84. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] a Reliable Buy?

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.