Equity Residential[EQR] stock saw a move by -7.05% on Monday, touching 3.55 million. Based on the recent volume, Equity Residential stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of EQR shares recorded 373.57M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Equity Residential [EQR] stock could reach median target price of $85.00.

Equity Residential [EQR] stock additionally went down by -15.97% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -40.94% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of EQR stock is set at -30.93% by far, with shares price recording returns by -36.05% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, EQR shares showcased -39.66% decrease. EQR saw 89.55 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 54.62 compared to high within the same period of time.

Equity Residential [NYSE:EQR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Equity Residential [EQR], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EQR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $51.39, with the high estimate being $94.00, the low estimate being $73.00 and the median estimate amounting to $85.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $55.29.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Equity Residential [EQR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Equity Residential [EQR] sitting at 50.20% and its Gross Margin at 66.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.80. These measurements indicate that Equity Residential [EQR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.28. Its Return on Equity is 9.50%, and its Return on Assets is 4.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates EQR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Equity Residential [EQR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 90.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.25. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 81.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Equity Residential [EQR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.46 and P/E Ratio of 19.84. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Equity Residential [EQR] has 373.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 54.62 to 89.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -5.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 10.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.41. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Equity Residential [EQR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Equity Residential [EQR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.