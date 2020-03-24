Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: EPRT] opened at $12.87 and closed at $12.93 a share within trading session on 03/23/20. That means that the stock gained by 11.99% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $14.48.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: EPRT] had 1.73 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.45M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 36.59%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 16.67%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 6.08 during that period and EPRT managed to take a rebound to 29.34 in the last 52 weeks.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:EPRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EPRT an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] is sitting at 3.78. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.11.

Fundamental Analysis of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] sitting at 34.10% and its Gross Margin at 97.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.70. These measurements indicate that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.10 and P/E Ratio of 23.20. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] has 66.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 863.08M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.08 to 29.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 138.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] a Reliable Buy?

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.