Etsy Inc. [ETSY] saw a change by 14.32% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $37.76. The company is holding 133.57M shares with keeping 116.75M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 26.08% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -47.41% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -40.92%, trading +24.74% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 133.57M shares valued at 1.97 million were bought and sold.

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Etsy Inc. [ETSY] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ETSY an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Etsy Inc. [ETSY] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.38.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Etsy Inc. [ETSY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Etsy Inc. [ETSY] sitting at 10.80% and its Gross Margin at 66.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.70. These measurements indicate that Etsy Inc. [ETSY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 51.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.81. Etsy Inc. [ETSY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.92 and P/E Ratio of 49.92. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] has 133.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.95 to 71.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 14.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Etsy Inc. [ETSY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Etsy Inc. [ETSY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.