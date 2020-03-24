Extended Stay America Inc. [NASDAQ: STAY] shares went lower by -2.54% from its previous closing of 7.08, now trading at the price of $6.90, also subtracting -0.18 points. Is STAY stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.82 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of STAY shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 175.32M float and a 2.99% run over in the last seven days. STAY share price has been hovering between 18.76 and 5.35 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Extended Stay America Inc. [NASDAQ:STAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give STAY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.90, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] sitting at 25.70% and its Gross Margin at 98.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 65.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.40. Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.83, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.94 and P/E Ratio of 19.21. These metrics all suggest that Extended Stay America Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] has 182.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.35 to 18.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.64, which indicates that it is 19.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.25. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.