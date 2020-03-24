Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $31.45 after XOM shares went down by -3.94% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE:XOM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $31.45, with the high estimate being $67.00, the low estimate being $32.00 and the median estimate amounting to $48.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] is sitting at 2.73. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.87.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] sitting at 4.50% and its Gross Margin at 29.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.36. Its Return on Equity is 7.50%, and its Return on Assets is 4.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates XOM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 24.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 24.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.69 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.03 and P/E Ratio of 9.37. These metrics all suggest that Exxon Mobil Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] has 4.27B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 134.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.23 to 83.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 10.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.42. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] a Reliable Buy?

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.