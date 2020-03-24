Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ: FTNT] gained by 1.17% on the last trading session, reaching $85.90 price per share at the time. Fortinet Inc. represents 153.21M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 13.16B with the latest information.

The Fortinet Inc. traded at the price of $85.90 with 3.56 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FTNT shares recorded 1.72M.

Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ:FTNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Fortinet Inc. [FTNT], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FTNT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $85.90, with the high estimate being $150.00, the low estimate being $88.00 and the median estimate amounting to $124.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $84.91.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] sitting at 15.80% and its Gross Margin at 76.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.10. These measurements indicate that Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 30.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.23. Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.12 and P/E Ratio of 46.04. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] has 153.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 68.87 to 121.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 11.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fortinet Inc. [FTNT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.