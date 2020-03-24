Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $15.30 after BEN shares went down by -9.47% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BEN an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.30, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] is sitting at 2.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.29.

Fundamental Analysis of Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] sitting at 26.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.80. These measurements indicate that Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has 506.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.30 to 35.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down 0.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 14.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.52. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.