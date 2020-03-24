Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE: FCX] stock went down by -2.36% or -0.13 points down from its previous closing price of 5.52. The stock reached $5.39 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, FCX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -13.62% in the period of the last 7 days.

FCX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $5.88, at one point touching $5.26. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -63.27%. The 52-week high currently stands at 14.68 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -55.75% after the recent low of 4.82.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE:FCX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.52.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] is sitting at 4.23. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.29.

Fundamental Analysis of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] sitting at 7.40% and its Gross Margin at 9.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.21. Its Return on Equity is -2.60%, and its Return on Assets is -0.60%. These metrics suggest that this Freeport-McMoRan Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 105.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.69. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 105.62, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.85.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] has 1.45B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.82 to 14.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.24, which indicates that it is 18.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.49. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] a Reliable Buy?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.