FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] stock went up by 7.03% or 0.09 points up from its previous closing price of 1.28. The stock reached $1.37 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, FCEL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 10.34% in the period of the last 7 days.

FCEL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.28, at one point touching $1.18. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -69.14%. The 52-week high currently stands at 4.44 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -65.22% after the recent low of 0.13.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give FCEL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.38, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $1.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.33.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 06/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] sitting at operating_margin and its Gross Margin at gross_margin.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -17.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -32.40. Its Return on Equity is -157.50%, and its Return on Assets is -30.30%. These metrics suggest that this FuelCell Energy Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 91.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 132.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67. FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.61.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] has 202.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 258.84M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.13 to 4.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 922.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.99, which indicates that it is 17.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] a Reliable Buy?

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.