Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [NASDAQ: GLPI] shares went higher by 3.19% from its previous closing of 19.13, now trading at the price of $19.74, also adding 0.61 points. Is GLPI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.94 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GLPI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 202.00M float and a 0.97% run over in the last seven days. GLPI share price has been hovering between 50.99 and 13.04 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [NASDAQ:GLPI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GLPI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.74, with the high estimate being $56.00, the low estimate being $32.00 and the median estimate amounting to $51.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] is sitting at 4.63. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.63.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] sitting at 60.40% and its Gross Margin at 89.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.80. These measurements indicate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.38 and P/E Ratio of 10.88. These metrics all suggest that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] has 214.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.04 to 50.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.57, which indicates that it is 24.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.04. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.