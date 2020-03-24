The share price of General Dynamics Corporation [NYSE: GD] inclined by $113.99, presently trading at $106.60. The company’s shares saw -3.11% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 110.02 recorded on 03/23/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as GD fall by -15.86% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -43.18%, while additionally dropping -35.73% during the last 12 months. General Dynamics Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $204.38. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 97.78% increase from the current trading price.

General Dynamics Corporation [NYSE:GD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding General Dynamics Corporation [GD], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give GD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $106.60, with the high estimate being $229.00, the low estimate being $155.00 and the median estimate amounting to $201.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $113.99.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of General Dynamics Corporation [GD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for General Dynamics Corporation [GD] sitting at 11.80% and its Gross Margin at 17.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.82. Its Return on Equity is 26.70%, and its Return on Assets is 7.20%. These metrics all suggest that General Dynamics Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, General Dynamics Corporation [GD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 98.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 75.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. General Dynamics Corporation [GD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.20 and P/E Ratio of 8.90. These metrics all suggest that General Dynamics Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

General Dynamics Corporation [GD] has 297.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 31.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 110.02 to 193.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -3.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 8.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.11. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is General Dynamics Corporation [GD] a Reliable Buy?

General Dynamics Corporation [GD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.