General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] gained by 11.13% on the last trading session, reaching $6.79 price per share at the time. General Electric Company represents 8.90B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 54.40B with the latest information.

The General Electric Company traded at the price of $6.79 with 42.97 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of GE shares recorded 77.50M.

General Electric Company [NYSE:GE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to General Electric Company [GE], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for General Electric Company [GE] is sitting at 4.09. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Fundamental Analysis of General Electric Company [GE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for General Electric Company [GE] sitting at 3.60% and its Gross Margin at 24.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.33. Its Return on Equity is -17.10%, and its Return on Assets is -1.90%. These metrics suggest that this General Electric Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, General Electric Company [GE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 332.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.31. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 332.51, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.87. General Electric Company [GE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.10 and P/E Ratio of 92.27. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

General Electric Company [GE] has 8.90B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 54.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.90 to 13.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.42, which indicates that it is 12.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is General Electric Company [GE] a Reliable Buy?

General Electric Company [GE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.