GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: GNMK] gained by 2.59% on the last trading session, reaching $4.35 price per share at the time. GenMark Diagnostics Inc. represents 58.93M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 249.86M with the latest information.

The GenMark Diagnostics Inc. traded at the price of $4.35 with 1.97 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of GNMK shares recorded 1.68M.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:GNMK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.32, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.17.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] sitting at -47.50% and its Gross Margin at 32.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -53.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] has 58.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 249.86M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.36 to 8.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 26.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] a Reliable Buy?

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.