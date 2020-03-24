Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] opened at $75.30 and closed at $72.61 a share within trading session on 03/23/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.14% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $72.71.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] had 8.49 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 18.67M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.42%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.68%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 60.89 during that period and GILD managed to take a rebound to 85.97 in the last 52 weeks.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GILD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GILD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $73.35, with the high estimate being $90.00, the low estimate being $58.00 and the median estimate amounting to $77.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $72.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] is sitting at 3.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] sitting at 19.10% and its Gross Margin at 79.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.00. These measurements indicate that Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.97. Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.65, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.07 and P/E Ratio of 17.23. These metrics all suggest that Gilead Sciences Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] has 1.28B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 92.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.89 to 85.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.40, which indicates that it is 10.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.