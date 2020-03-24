The share price of Hess Corporation [NYSE: HES] inclined by $30.69, presently trading at $28.91. The company’s shares saw 10.94% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 26.06 recorded on 03/23/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as HES fall by -6.89% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -55.12%, while additionally dropping -50.79% during the last 12 months. Hess Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $62.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 33.59% increase from the current trading price.

Hess Corporation [NYSE:HES]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Hess Corporation [HES], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HES an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $28.91, with the high estimate being $84.00, the low estimate being $34.00 and the median estimate amounting to $49.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.69.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hess Corporation [HES]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hess Corporation [HES] sitting at 9.00% and its Gross Margin at 70.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.50. Its Return on Equity is -4.50%, and its Return on Assets is -1.90%. These metrics suggest that this Hess Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hess Corporation [HES] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 90.84. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.42. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 88.56, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.78 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Hess Corporation [HES] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.26.

Hess Corporation [HES] has 295.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.06 to 74.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.00, which indicates that it is 14.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.22. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hess Corporation [HES] a Reliable Buy?

Hess Corporation [HES] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.