Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE: HRL] opened at $45.30 and closed at $45.12 a share within trading session on 03/23/20. That means that the stock dropped by -6.23% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $42.31.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE: HRL] had 4.74 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.86M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.97%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.58%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 37.00 during that period and HRL managed to take a rebound to 51.53 in the last 52 weeks.

Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE:HRL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give HRL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $42.31, with the high estimate being $48.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $41.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] is sitting at 2.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.86.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] sitting at 12.30% and its Gross Margin at 19.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.79. Its Return on Equity is 16.50%, and its Return on Assets is 12.10%. These metrics all suggest that Hormel Foods Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.66, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.97 and P/E Ratio of 23.47. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] has 549.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.00 to 51.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.19, which indicates that it is 9.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.