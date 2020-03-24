HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] gained by 10.47% on the last trading session, reaching $15.14 price per share at the time. HP Inc. represents 1.45B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 19.92B with the latest information.

The HP Inc. traded at the price of $15.14 with 5.18 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of HPQ shares recorded 12.33M.

HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For HP Inc. [HPQ], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HPQ an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for HP Inc. [HPQ] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.15.

Fundamental Analysis of HP Inc. [HPQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HP Inc. [HPQ] sitting at 6.50% and its Gross Margin at 19.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 81.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 84.37. Its Return on Equity is -222.40%, and its Return on Assets is 9.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HPQ financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 130.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19.

HP Inc. [HPQ] has 1.45B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.54 to 23.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.54, which indicates that it is 11.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is HP Inc. [HPQ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HP Inc. [HPQ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.