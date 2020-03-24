Humana Inc. [HUM] took an downward turn with a change of -7.02%, trading at the price of $214.43 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.56 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Humana Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.35M shares for that time period. HUM monthly volatility recorded 8.51%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 12.80%. PS value for HUM stocks is 0.44 with PB recorded at 2.36.

Humana Inc. [NYSE:HUM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Humana Inc. [HUM], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give HUM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $214.43, with the high estimate being $460.00, the low estimate being $361.00 and the median estimate amounting to $402.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $230.61.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Humana Inc. [HUM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Humana Inc. [HUM] sitting at 4.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.68. Humana Inc. [HUM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.35 and P/E Ratio of 10.68. These metrics all suggest that Humana Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Humana Inc. [HUM] has 132.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 28.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 225.65 to 384.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -4.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 12.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.41. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Humana Inc. [HUM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Humana Inc. [HUM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.