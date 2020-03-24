IMAC Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: IMAC] opened at $0.50 and closed at $0.44 a share within trading session on 03/23/20. That means that the stock gained by 461.45% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.47.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, IMAC Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: IMAC] had 17.22 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 285.91K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 25.16%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 25.13%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.42 during that period and IMAC managed to take a rebound to 7.20 in the last 52 weeks.

IMAC Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:IMAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding IMAC Holdings Inc. [IMAC] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give IMAC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.49, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.44.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for IMAC Holdings Inc. [IMAC] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of IMAC Holdings Inc. [IMAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for IMAC Holdings Inc. [IMAC] sitting at -40.90% and its Gross Margin at 80.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -42.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 178.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.02.

IMAC Holdings Inc. [IMAC] has 8.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.74M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.42 to 7.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 488.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 81.85. This RSI suggests that IMAC Holdings Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is IMAC Holdings Inc. [IMAC] a Reliable Buy?

IMAC Holdings Inc. [IMAC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.