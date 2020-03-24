The share price of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] inclined by $7.22, presently trading at $6.62. The company’s shares saw 245.69% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.91 recorded on 03/23/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as INO jumped by 7.99% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 7.85 compared to +0.49 of all time high it touched on 03/17/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 76.77%, while additionally gaining 82.87% during the last 12 months. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $10.43. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.81% increase from the current trading price.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give INO an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 65.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 179.91. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 97.37.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has 167.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.91 to 19.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 245.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.22, which indicates that it is 18.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.