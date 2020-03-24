Inpixon [INPX] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $1.25 after INPX shares went up by 10.58% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Inpixon [NASDAQ:INPX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Inpixon [INPX] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 6/29/2017. On average, stock market experts give INPX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.24, with the high estimate being $12000.00, the low estimate being $12000.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12000.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Inpixon [INPX] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Inpixon [INPX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 74.50%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.33. Inpixon [INPX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.45.

Inpixon [INPX] has 4.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.32M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.06 to 80.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -98.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.13, which indicates that it is 17.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.43. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Inpixon [INPX] a Reliable Buy?

Inpixon [INPX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.