Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] opened at $72.24 and closed at $72.99 a share within trading session on 03/23/20. That means that the stock dropped by -8.41% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $66.85.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] had 6.6 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.34M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.40%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.68%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 64.11 during that period and ICE managed to take a rebound to 101.93 in the last 52 weeks.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE:ICE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ICE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $66.85, with the high estimate being $110.00, the low estimate being $81.00 and the median estimate amounting to $102.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $72.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] is sitting at 4.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.70.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] sitting at 51.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.20. These measurements indicate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.32. Its Return on Equity is 11.30%, and its Return on Assets is 2.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ICE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 47.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.63. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 32.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 21.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.67 and P/E Ratio of 19.53. These metrics all suggest that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] has 555.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 37.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.11 to 101.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.68, which indicates that it is 11.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.