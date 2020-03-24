International Game Technology PLC[IGT] stock saw a move by 29.56% on Monday, touching 3.38 million. Based on the recent volume, International Game Technology PLC stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of IGT shares recorded 188.06M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that International Game Technology PLC [IGT] stock could reach median target price of $14.00.

International Game Technology PLC [IGT] stock additionally went down by -15.89% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -68.13% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of IGT stock is set at -65.06% by far, with shares price recording returns by -70.04% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, IGT shares showcased -68.62% decrease. IGT saw 16.25 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.59 compared to high within the same period of time.

International Game Technology PLC [NYSE:IGT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to International Game Technology PLC [IGT], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IGT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.84, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $10.50 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for International Game Technology PLC [IGT] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of International Game Technology PLC [IGT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for International Game Technology PLC [IGT] sitting at 13.30% and its Gross Margin at 38.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.92. International Game Technology PLC [IGT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.85, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.80.

International Game Technology PLC [IGT] has 188.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 846.27M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.59 to 16.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.08, which indicates that it is 23.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is International Game Technology PLC [IGT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of International Game Technology PLC [IGT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.