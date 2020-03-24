CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] dipped by -3.04% on the last trading session, reaching $12.10 price per share at the time. CenterPoint Energy Inc. represents 512.48M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 6.20B with the latest information.

The CenterPoint Energy Inc. traded at the price of $12.10 with 7.79 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CNP shares recorded 6.71M.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CNP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.10, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $25.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] sitting at 10.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.78. CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.20 and P/E Ratio of 9.06. These metrics all suggest that CenterPoint Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] has 512.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.58 to 31.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 14.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.84. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] a Reliable Buy?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.