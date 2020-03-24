Matador Resources Company[MTDR] stock saw a move by 14.90% on Monday, touching 3.92 million. Based on the recent volume, Matador Resources Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MTDR shares recorded 90.26M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Matador Resources Company [MTDR] stock could reach median target price of $6.00.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] stock additionally went up by 13.14% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -84.34% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MTDR stock is set at -89.53% by far, with shares price recording returns by -88.54% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MTDR shares showcased -88.37% decrease. MTDR saw 22.25 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.11 compared to high within the same period of time.

Matador Resources Company [NYSE:MTDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Matador Resources Company [MTDR], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MTDR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.27, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Matador Resources Company [MTDR] is sitting at 3.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.46.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Matador Resources Company [MTDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Matador Resources Company [MTDR] sitting at 23.80% and its Gross Margin at 67.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.63. Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.81 and P/E Ratio of 3.02. These metrics all suggest that Matador Resources Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has 90.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 178.71M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.11 to 22.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 104.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.17, which indicates that it is 30.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.51. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Matador Resources Company [MTDR] a Reliable Buy?

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.