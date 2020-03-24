Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] took an upward turn with a change of 141.66%, trading at the price of $0.20 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 8.3 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares have an average trading volume of 257.70K shares for that time period. MCEP monthly volatility recorded 29.77%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 42.20%. PS value for MCEP stocks is 0.04 with PB recorded at 0.04.

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [NASDAQ:MCEP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MCEP an Sell rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.20, with the high estimate being $10.70, the low estimate being $10.70 and the median estimate amounting to $10.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] sitting at 8.10% and its Gross Margin at 32.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.09. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.15, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.72.

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] has 29.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.06 to 0.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 248.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.08, which indicates that it is 42.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] a Reliable Buy?

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.