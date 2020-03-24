The share price of Newmont Corporation [NYSE: NEM] inclined by $41.66, presently trading at $46.42. The company’s shares saw 55.94% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 29.77 recorded on 03/23/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as NEM jumped by 2.28% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 46.87 compared to +0.02 of all time high it touched on 03/18/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -15.74%, while additionally gaining 23.76% during the last 12 months. Newmont Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $53.11. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.69% increase from the current trading price.

Newmont Corporation [NYSE:NEM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Newmont Corporation [NEM] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $41.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Newmont Corporation [NEM] is sitting at 4.31. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Fundamental Analysis of Newmont Corporation [NEM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Newmont Corporation [NEM] sitting at 37.80% and its Gross Margin at 46.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.80. These measurements indicate that Newmont Corporation [NEM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.80. Newmont Corporation [NEM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.17 and P/E Ratio of 13.29. These metrics all suggest that Newmont Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Newmont Corporation [NEM] has 816.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 33.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.77 to 52.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.22, which indicates that it is 15.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Newmont Corporation [NEM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Newmont Corporation [NEM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.