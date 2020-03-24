Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: VG] opened at $5.86 and closed at $5.19 a share within trading session on 03/23/20. That means that the stock gained by 9.44% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $5.68.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: VG] had 5.76 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.13M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 18.61%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.44%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 4.18 during that period and VG managed to take a rebound to 13.75 in the last 52 weeks.

Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:VG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.68, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.19.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] sitting at 0.60% and its Gross Margin at 57.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.51. Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.30.

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] has 242.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.18 to 13.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 18.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] a Reliable Buy?

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.