Iron Mountain Incorporated[IRM] stock saw a move by -1.37% on Monday, touching 3.98 million. Based on the recent volume, Iron Mountain Incorporated stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of IRM shares recorded 297.17M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] stock could reach median target price of $35.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] stock additionally went down by -9.05% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -34.98% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of IRM stock is set at -36.22% by far, with shares price recording returns by -29.80% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, IRM shares showcased -30.00% decrease. IRM saw 36.65 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 22.43 compared to high within the same period of time.

Iron Mountain Incorporated [NYSE:IRM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IRM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.40, with the high estimate being $41.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] sitting at 18.30% and its Gross Margin at 57.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.50. Its Return on Equity is 16.70%, and its Return on Assets is 2.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IRM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 725.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 87.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 683.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 82.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.48 and P/E Ratio of 24.10. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] has 297.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.43 to 36.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 11.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.