J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] saw a change by 8.53% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.43. The company is holding 259.88M shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 21.20% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -72.70% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -65.13%, trading +21.73% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 259.88M shares valued at 3.32 million were bought and sold.

J. C. Penney Company Inc. [NYSE:JCP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give JCP an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.43, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $0.20 and the median estimate amounting to $0.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.40.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] sitting at -0.40% and its Gross Margin at 37.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.42. J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.56.

J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] has 259.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 103.93M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.36 to 1.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.72, which indicates that it is 22.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] a Reliable Buy?

J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.