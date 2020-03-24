Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: JEF] opened at $12.36 and closed at $12.34 a share within trading session on 03/23/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.73% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $12.25.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: JEF] had 3.85 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.18M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 12.26%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.07%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 12.31 during that period and JEF managed to take a rebound to 24.03 in the last 52 weeks.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:JEF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 11/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give JEF an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.25, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $22.00 and the median estimate amounting to $26.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] sitting at 5.10% and its Gross Margin at 62.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.80. These measurements indicate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.87. Its Return on Equity is 9.70%, and its Return on Assets is 1.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates JEF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 216.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 97.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 31.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.80. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.20 and P/E Ratio of 4.02. These metrics all suggest that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has 283.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.31 to 24.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 12.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.59. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.