Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] gained by 4.75% on the last trading session, reaching $116.42 price per share at the time. Johnson & Johnson represents 2.80B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 311.25B with the latest information.

The Johnson & Johnson traded at the price of $116.42 with 5.61 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of JNJ shares recorded 9.43M.

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Johnson & Johnson [JNJ], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give JNJ an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $116.37, with the high estimate being $173.00, the low estimate being $133.00 and the median estimate amounting to $161.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $111.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.36.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] sitting at 21.10% and its Gross Margin at 66.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.40. These measurements indicate that Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.43. Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.71 and P/E Ratio of 20.66. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has 2.80B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 311.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 109.16 to 154.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.51, which indicates that it is 7.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Johnson & Johnson [JNJ], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.