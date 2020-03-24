KB Home [NYSE: KBH] opened at $12.06 and closed at $12.10 a share within trading session on 03/23/20. That means that the stock dropped by -6.20% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $11.35.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, KB Home [NYSE: KBH] had 4.17 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.08M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 23.16%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 12.69%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 9.82 during that period and KBH managed to take a rebound to 40.51 in the last 52 weeks.

KB Home [NYSE:KBH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding KB Home [KBH] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 11/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give KBH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.35, with the high estimate being $45.00, the low estimate being $15.50 and the median estimate amounting to $39.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for KB Home [KBH] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 03/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of KB Home [KBH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for KB Home [KBH] sitting at 7.40% and its Gross Margin at 18.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.03. Its Return on Equity is 11.90%, and its Return on Assets is 5.30%. These metrics all suggest that KB Home is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, KB Home [KBH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 73.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. KB Home [KBH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.67 and P/E Ratio of 3.97. These metrics all suggest that KB Home is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

KB Home [KBH] has 89.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.82 to 40.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.93, which indicates that it is 23.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 14.89. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is KB Home [KBH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of KB Home [KBH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.