Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NYSE: KDP] dipped by -1.49% on the last trading session, reaching $23.18 price per share at the time. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. represents 1.15B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 26.70B with the latest information.

The Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. traded at the price of $23.18 with 5.0 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of KDP shares recorded 4.00M.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NYSE:KDP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give KDP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.18, with the high estimate being $35.00, the low estimate being $23.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] sitting at 21.30% and its Gross Margin at 57.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.30. These measurements indicate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.78. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.61 and P/E Ratio of 26.23. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] has 1.15B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 26.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.98 to 32.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.89, which indicates that it is 10.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.