LATAM Airlines Group S.A. [LTM] saw a change by 8.38% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $2.54. The company is holding 550.15M shares with keeping 291.39M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 44.92% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -79.14% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -77.11%, trading +42.86% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 550.15M shares valued at 2.44 million were bought and sold.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. [NYSE:LTM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding LATAM Airlines Group S.A. [LTM], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.54, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. [LTM] is sitting at 3.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Fundamental Analysis of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. [LTM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. [LTM] sitting at 7.50% and its Gross Margin at 21.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.29. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. [LTM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.84 and P/E Ratio of 8.22. These metrics all suggest that LATAM Airlines Group S.A. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. [LTM] has 550.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.75 to 12.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.16, which indicates that it is 35.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.88. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is LATAM Airlines Group S.A. [LTM] a Reliable Buy?

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. [LTM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.