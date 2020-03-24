LKQ Corporation [NASDAQ: LKQ] shares went lower by -14.72% from its previous closing of 16.30, now trading at the price of $13.90, also subtracting -2.4 points. Is LKQ stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.76 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of LKQ shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 300.14M float and a -31.73% run over in the last seven days. LKQ share price has been hovering between 36.63 and 14.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

LKQ Corporation [NASDAQ:LKQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding LKQ Corporation [LKQ] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.90, with the high estimate being $44.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $40.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for LKQ Corporation [LKQ] is sitting at 4.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.73.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of LKQ Corporation [LKQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for LKQ Corporation [LKQ] sitting at 7.20% and its Gross Margin at 38.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.07. LKQ Corporation [LKQ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.43 and P/E Ratio of 7.98. These metrics all suggest that LKQ Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

LKQ Corporation [LKQ] has 306.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.00 to 36.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.72, which indicates that it is 20.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.30. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is LKQ Corporation [LKQ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of LKQ Corporation [LKQ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.