Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] took an downward turn with a change of -3.98%, trading at the price of $76.69 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.35 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.23M shares for that time period. MMC monthly volatility recorded 5.63%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.90%. PS value for MMC stocks is 2.37 with PB recorded at 4.98.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [NYSE:MMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MMC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $76.69, with the high estimate being $130.00, the low estimate being $95.00 and the median estimate amounting to $117.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $79.87.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] sitting at 15.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.36. Its Return on Equity is 22.20%, and its Return on Assets is 5.60%. These metrics all suggest that Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 179.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 159.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.18 and P/E Ratio of 22.49. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] has 515.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 39.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 75.79 to 119.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.89, which indicates that it is 8.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.90. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] a Reliable Buy?

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.