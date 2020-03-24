Maxar Technologies Inc.[MAXR] stock saw a move by 11.10% on Monday, touching 1.58 million. Based on the recent volume, Maxar Technologies Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MAXR shares recorded 59.42M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] stock could reach median target price of $20.00.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] stock additionally went down by -7.55% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -52.49% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MAXR stock is set at 81.02% by far, with shares price recording returns by -38.81% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MAXR shares showcased -9.89% decrease. MAXR saw 21.45 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.83 compared to high within the same period of time.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE:MAXR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 6/29/2018. On average, stock market experts give MAXR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.16, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Fundamental Analysis of Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] sitting at 16.40% and its Gross Margin at 41.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.20. Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.91 and P/E Ratio of 5.08. These metrics all suggest that Maxar Technologies Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] has 59.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 487.24M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.83 to 21.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 137.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 17.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.