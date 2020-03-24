McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] saw a change by -7.67% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $137.10. The company is holding 749.10M shares with keeping 744.58M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 10.36% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -38.22% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 749.10M shares valued at 10.26 million were bought and sold.

McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE:MCD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to McDonald’s Corporation [MCD], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MCD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $137.10, with the high estimate being $255.00, the low estimate being $171.00 and the median estimate amounting to $229.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $148.49.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] sitting at 43.00% and its Gross Margin at 52.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.60. These measurements indicate that McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.98. Its Return on Equity is -79.90%, and its Return on Assets is 13.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MCD financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 121.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 100.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] has 749.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 102.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 124.23 to 221.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 13.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.91. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of McDonald’s Corporation [MCD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.