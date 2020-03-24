Medical Properties Trust Inc.[MPW] stock saw a move by -7.53% on Monday, touching 6.94 million. Based on the recent volume, Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MPW shares recorded 486.48M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] stock could reach median target price of $25.00.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] stock additionally went down by -5.17% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -46.13% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MPW stock is set at -29.83% by far, with shares price recording returns by -36.04% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MPW shares showcased -31.67% decrease. MPW saw 24.29 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 12.35 compared to high within the same period of time.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MPW an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.01, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $17.50 and the median estimate amounting to $25.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.07.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] is sitting at 4.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.64.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] sitting at 65.60% and its Gross Margin at 97.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 43.60. These measurements indicate that Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.31. Its Return on Equity is 6.50%, and its Return on Assets is 3.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MPW financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 99.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 99.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.30 and P/E Ratio of 15.13. These metrics all suggest that Medical Properties Trust Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] has 486.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.35 to 24.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 15.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.89. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.