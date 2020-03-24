Medtronic plc [NYSE: MDT] shares went higher by 8.20% from its previous closing of 72.92, now trading at the price of $78.90, also adding 5.98 points. Is MDT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.86 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MDT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.34B float and a -5.82% run over in the last seven days. MDT share price has been hovering between 122.15 and 72.13 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Medtronic plc [NYSE:MDT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Medtronic plc [MDT] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 1/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $78.85, with the high estimate being $136.00, the low estimate being $113.00 and the median estimate amounting to $128.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $72.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Medtronic plc [MDT] is sitting at 4.48. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.45.

Fundamental Analysis of Medtronic plc [MDT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Medtronic plc [MDT] sitting at 17.80% and its Gross Margin at 69.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.10. These measurements indicate that Medtronic plc [MDT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.22. Its Return on Equity is 10.50%, and its Return on Assets is 5.80%. These metrics all suggest that Medtronic plc is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Medtronic plc [MDT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 50.56. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 48.88, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Medtronic plc [MDT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.92 and P/E Ratio of 20.04. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Medtronic plc [MDT] has 1.34B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 97.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 72.13 to 122.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.90, which indicates that it is 7.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Medtronic plc [MDT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Medtronic plc [MDT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.